Left Menu

Release date for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' delayed

Sony has pounced on a new release date for its upcoming supernatural comedy 'Ghostbusters

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:04 IST
Release date for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' delayed
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sony has pounced on a new release date for its upcoming supernatural comedy 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', pushing the blockbuster sequel from November 11 to November 19. As per Variety, this minor shift came minutes after Paramount took 'Top Gun: Maverick' off its November 19 spot and delayed the Tom Cruise tentpole to 2022.

With the absence of the action-packed 'Top Gun: Maverick', Sony has secured IMAX and premium large format screens for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'. During the pandemic, IMAX and Dolby theaters have seen a lift in box office revenues because moviegoers have wanted to see new films, at least the ones they have deemed worthy of leaving their couch, in the best possible quality.

Sony has postponed 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' several times amid the COVID-19 crisis, but the studio has remained determine to keep the film on the big screen even as it nixed theatrical plans for its 'Cinderella' remake, the animated adventure 'Hotel Transylvania 4', Tom Hanks' drama 'Greyhound', and several others. Being the only major studio that doesn't have its own streaming service, Sony licensed these movies to digital players like Netflix and Amazon.

Jason Reitman directed 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' will follow the events of 1984's 'Ghostbusters' and 1989's 'Ghostbusters II'. The upcoming installment will pick up 30 years later and will center on a family that moves to a small town. There, they discover their connection to the iconic ghost-catching business. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts will be reprising their roles from the original film, while Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd have joined the cast.

Jason Reitman's father Ivan Reitman directed the first 'Ghostbusters' movie, which was a supernatural comedy starring Murray, Aykroyd and Ramis as ghost-catching parapsychologists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021