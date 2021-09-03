Left Menu

Bill Bob Thornton, Robin Wright to lead movie 'Where All Light Tends to Go'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-09-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 12:02 IST
Bill Bob Thornton, Robin Wright to lead movie 'Where All Light Tends to Go'
Bill Bob Thornton Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Billy Bob Thornton and Robin Wright will headline the upcoming feature film ''Where All Light Tends to Go''.

Based on the novel of the same from author David Joy, the film will be directed by Ben Young of ''Hounds of Love'' and ''Extinction'' fame, reported Variety.

Robert Knott has adapted the film's script from the novel.

Wright and her former husband Sean Penn's son Hopper Penn will also feature in the movie in a pivotal role.

Set in the Appalachian Mountains, ''Where All Light Tends to Go'' is described as a tense thriller about a family dominated by a crime lord who controls his family and his business with his fists. ''When his son meets the girl of his dreams, desperately wanting to escape the life he is expected to lead and freeing himself from the clutches of his father, he is forced to go head to head with the terrifying man who will stop at nothing to ensure loyalty from all of those around him,'' the official plotline read.

Knott and Wright will produce the movie along with Griff Furst of Curmudgeon Films and Josh Kesselman of Thruline Entertainment.

Nathan Klinger and Ryan Winterstern will serve as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021