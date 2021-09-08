Left Menu

Gurmeet, Debina express happines on receiving award by Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who has been at the forefront to help the needy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has recently received an award from Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:06 IST
Gurmeet, Debina express happines on receiving award by Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who has been at the forefront to help the needy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has recently received an award from Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. A day ago, the award was bestowed on Gurmeet by Bhagat Singh Koshyari at an event that took place at Raj Bhavan.

Honoured on receiving the award, Gurmeet said, "This award is really special to me and my team as our relentless efforts in creating a difference have been recognised. I would like to give the full credits to my team- our Covid warriors who have given their heart and soul to this cause. It wouldn't have been possible without their continuous support. I have been receiving awards for my work in films and television but this is the first time I have received an award for a good deed and it's extremely special to me." Gurmeet's wife and actor Debina Bonnerjee, too, received an award at the event. She bagged the Social Media Influencer award.

Speaking about the same, she said, "I thank everyone for giving me this honour. Most importantly, I thank my social media family who have always been there for me and this one is for them. Your followers are your family and I am blessed to have so many of them across the globe who are always ready to help. I thank the prestigious jury for giving me this award." For the unversed, Debina has been promoting homegrown businesses on her social media accounts to help them survive amid the crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021