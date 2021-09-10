Left Menu

Noted women's rights activist Sonal Shukla dead

Noted womens rights activist Sonal Shukla died after cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday, a colleague said.Shukla 80 was the founder and managing trustee of the Vacha Charitable Trust and worked with adolescent girls and women over the last four decades. She was the co-founder of the group Forum Against Rape, now known as the Forum Against Oppression of Women.Vacha started in 1987 as a library and womens resource centre.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 07:25 IST
Noted women's rights activist Sonal Shukla dead
  • Country:
  • India

Noted women’s rights activist Sonal Shukla died after cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday, a colleague said.

Shukla (80) was the founder and managing trustee of the Vacha Charitable Trust and worked with adolescent girls and women over the last four decades. She was the co-founder of the group Forum Against Rape, now known as the Forum Against Oppression of Women.

Vacha started in 1987 as a library and women’s resource centre. It was the first only women’s book library with a collection of over 3,000 books. In 1991, it produced two music albums and two documentaries on women in the Independence movement.

Shukla, who trained in Mahatma Gandhi’s educational methods, had turned her home into a support centre for battered women for two years. She gave space to poor girls to escape from family and community strangleholds through a programme of life skills and community work.

Lovingly known as Sonalben by thousands of adolescent girls and women across India, she tirelessly devoted herself to women’s issues.

“She was an unusual mix of activism and scholarship, who wrote both in Gujarati and English not only on women’s rights issues but also on cultural issues such as music and theatre,” scholar and writer Amrit Gangar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021