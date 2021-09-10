Left Menu

Universal to release 'Halloween Kills' in theatres, on streamer Peacock on Oct 15

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:04 IST
Halloween Kills Image Credit: Wikipedia
Universal has changed the release strategy for ''Halloween Kills'' as the film will now debut in theatre and on streaming service Peacock on the same day.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie's release date remains the same -- October 15.

Produced by Universal, Miramax, and Blumhouse, the David Gordon Green-directed film was originally slated for a theatrical-only release.

It was originally scheduled to release in 2020 but was postponed thrice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

''Halloween Kills'' is the 10th installment in the series originated by John Carpenter and serves as a direct sequel to Green's 2018 "Halloween'', which earned over USD 250 million in theatres.

Written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems, the film once again features veteran star Jamie Lee Curtis as the famed protagonist Laurie Strode, while Nick Castle returns as the killer Michael Myers.

Universal had previously released the animated kids' movie ''The Boss Baby: Family Business'' simultaneously in theatres and on Peacock.

