Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor blessed with a baby girl

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl. They welcomed their first child on Friday night.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:41 IST
Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl. They welcomed their first child on Friday night. A source close to the couple shared the happy news. Though Shaheer and Ruchikaa have not yet officially announced the arrival of their newborn.

Following the happy news, many fans of the star couple flooded social media with congratulatory messages and showered love on the new parents. "I'm literally on cloud 9 since I came to know these beautiful people are now parents to a lil angel Congratulations @Shaheer_S @RuchikaaKapoor for starting this new chapter of life I wanna meet my little princess #ShaheerSheikh #RuchikaaKapoor," wrote a Twitter user.

"What great news! Congratulations to both of you His wish of becoming a dad and have a baby girl so that he can make her were frocks, hairband and all that. Sending lot's of love to little princess #ShaheerSheikh #RuchikaaKapoor@Shaheer_S @RuchikaaKapoor," another netizen wrote. Earlier, the photos from their baby shower were widely shared on social media via their friends and fan handles. The baby shower was attended by actors like Krystle D'Souza, Riddhi Dogra among others.

Shaheer, who became a household name after starring in the mythological drama 'Mahabharat', tied the knot with Ruchikaa, the senior vice president at Balaji Productions, in November 2020. The couple had reportedly opted for a court marriage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer is currently seen in the new season of 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi'. He will soon feature as Manav in 'Pavitra Rishta 2', which will stream on Zee5 from September 15. The show also marks the return of Ankita Lokhande as Archana. 'Pavitra Rishta', which came out in 2009, made its lead stars -- late Sushant Singh Rajput and Lokhande a household name. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

