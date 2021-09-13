Uzo Aduba secretly married Robert Sweeting last year

Emmy winner Uzo Aduba has revealed she and filmmaker Robert Sweeting got married in 2020.

The ''Orange Is The New Black'' star shared the news on her Instagram account Sunday.

'''When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,''' she wrote, quoting the famed line from the 1989 rom-com film ''When Harry Met Sally''.

''For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love -- I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me,'' Aduba said.

She also shared a photo from their wedding day, showing her in a trousseau, and Sweeting in a tuxedo.

Aduba won her third Emmy award last year for playing trailblazer Shirley Chisholm in the FX on Hulu series ''Mrs America''.

She is also nominated for her performance in the HBO drama ''In Treatment'' in the lead actress in a drama series category at this year's Emmys.

