Raya and the Last Dragon 2: Renewal possibility and what to expect

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 14-09-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 12:44 IST
Raya and the Last Dragon grossed a whopping $102 million worldwide (without the Disney+ Premier Access revenue). This made it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021. Image Credit: Disney / Raya and the Last Dragon
"Raya and the Last Dragon" premiered on March 5, 2021 and became quite popular with anime lovers worldwide. No wonder fans are wondering if Walt Disney is thinking of making a sequel of the film. And if Raya and the Last Dragon 2 happens, what would be the plot?

Drawing inspiration from the Southeast Asian cultures, the directors, Don Hall and Carlos López developed a story that introduces the world of Kumandra in the film Raya and the Last Dragon. The movie grossed a whopping $102 million worldwide (without the Disney+ Premier Access revenue). This made it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021. The animated feature movie received positive reviews from critics, especially for the animation, visuals, action sequences, characters, and voice acting.

Now, will Disney move forward with Raya and the Last Dragon 2? The first movie tells a complete story, with no loose ends hanging. This means that another follow-up movie is not necessary in terms of the storyline. However, considering that the first movie earned lots of revenues and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike, Disney might return with Raya and the Last Dragon 2.

The story ended on a peaceful Kumundra. Raya saved Kumandra with her rival Namaari by using the Dragon Gem. The dragons revived Sisu while everyone reunited with their lost loved ones, including Raya and Chief Benja. Finally, the dragons and the tribes celebrated as the members were brought back together.

Meanwhile, Kelly Marie Tran (who voiced for Raya) told Decider, "I would absolutely be interested. I love this world and this character and I have not heard a thing, so I can't tell you. Yeah, I really don't know."

Many viewers think that the second movie could show a new story where Raya and her team travel to another mystical land. However, as the creators and Disney are silent on the making of Raya and the Last Dragon 2, it's really hard to predict the release period. Still, Disney usually takes five to six years to release a sequel after the originals, and if that happens then the second installment of Raya and the Last Dragon is expected by 2026 or 2027.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Raya and the Last Dragon 2. Till then stay tuned!

