Oscar winners Hilary Swank, Tom McCarthy collaborating ABC drama

Oscar winners actor Hilary Swank and filmmaker Tom McCarthy are headed to ABC for an upcoming newspaper drama. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming drama will revolve around a star journalist (Swank) who moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep and finds redemption personally and professionally after joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage.

Written, directed and executive produced by McCarthy for ABC, the drama has picked up the untitled Alaska drama with a pilot order. Apart from acting, Swank will also executively produce the drama along with former Fox 21 president Bert Salke under his recently launched Co-lab21 banner, and McCarthy under his Slow Pony topper Melissa Wells. The Anchorage Daily News' Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley will also executively produce.

The project is being eyed for consideration as part of the Craig Erwich-led broadcaster's 2022-23 pilot season as ABC, like other broadcast networks, is shifting to more of a year-round pilot model, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The drama hails from 20th Television. Fox 21, which was rebranded last year as Touchstone Television, was folded into 20th Television. Salke is now based with a four-year overall deal with 20th Television after he stepped down as Fox 21 president. (ANI)

