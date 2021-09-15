Left Menu

G-Eazy held on physical assault charge in NYC

American rapper G-Eazy was arrested on Monday evening due to alleged physical alteration in NYC last week.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:34 IST
G-Eazy held on physical assault charge in NYC
G-Eazy (Image source: Instgaram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper G-Eazy was arrested on Monday evening due to alleged physical alteration in NYC last week. According to People magazine, the 32-year-old rapper and his crew allegedly got violent with another group of people outside the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel in New York City around 12:50 a.m. Friday.

The New York Police Department sources told People magazine that in the alleged fight, a 29-year-old and a 32-year-old man was punched and suffered redness and swelling to the head, but refused medical attention. The rapper has been charged with assault and issued a desk appearance ticket for both arrests.

Reportedly, he is not currently in custody. As per the sources report to People magazine, the feud occurred around 1 a.m. on September 10 at the popular Manhattan club.

According to TMZ, a man from the other group claims that one of the 'No Limit' rapper's companions hit him in the head with a glass bottle, resulting in him having to seek treatment at a hospital. Two days later, G-Eazy attended the 2021 MTV's Video Music Awards in Brooklyn. His fourth studio album, 'These Things Happen Too', is set to be released on September 24.

The recent incident comes after the rapper was convicted of assault, drug possession and resisting arrest following a nightclub brawl in 2018. At that time, he was sentenced to two years' probation and ordered to "pay about USD 9,000 for his crimes, as well as about USD 810 restitution to the security guard he was accused of assaulting", People magazine quoted a courtroom source saying.

On a related note, G-Eazy apologized for his actions during a court appearance at the time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021