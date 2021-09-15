Left Menu

Harry and Meghan featured on Time 100 influencer list

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Wednesday graced the cover of Time magazine's annual 100 most influential people in the world issue. The list also includes singers Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:57 IST
Harry and Meghan featured on Time 100 influencer list
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Wednesday graced the cover of Time magazine's annual 100 most influential people in the world issue.

The list also includes singers Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties last year and moved from Britain to California, are featured on one of seven worldwide covers highlighting the honorees.

The photo shows the couple, who are titled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dressed casually with a background of trees. Time magazine editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said the 100 list features "extraordinary leaders from around the world working to build a better future" who "in a year of crisis have leaped into the fray".

The 100 list, which is not ranked, included 54 women. It also comprised political figures such as U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump. Harry and Meghan left Britain in 2020 to build an independent life, launching their Archewell Foundation as well as cutting lucrative deals for producing TV shows and a podcast.

Chef Jose Andres, who funded the World Kitchen nonprofit that partners with the Archewell Foundation, wrote in a tribute that it would have been safer for the couple to stay silent. "That's not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are...In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don't know. They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle," Andres wrote.

Spears, 39, made the list for the first time in a year that has seen her struggle to get rid of a conservatorship that has controlled her personal and business affairs for 13 come under increasing scrutiny. The "Stronger" singer was celebrated by reality star Paris Hilton, who wrote that Spears "embodies joy" despite her struggles. "So we stand by hear and root for her as she turns pain to purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever."

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, writing about seven-time Grammy winner Eilish who also got her own cover, called the 19 year-old musician "a unique soul" who "stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere." The special issue of Time goes on sale on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021