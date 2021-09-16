Left Menu

Love Alarm Season 3 renewal seems impossible but fans are hopeful

Updated: 16-09-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 11:10 IST
Love Alarm Seasons one and two premiered on Netflix, respectively on August 22, 2019, and March 12, 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / Love Alarm
One of the most popular South Korean streaming television series Love Alarm became a massive success after its release. Seasons one and two premiered on Netflix, respectively on August 22, 2019, and March 12, 2021. But fans are craving for more. While some fans think that there won't be a Love Alarm Season 3 because the second season concluded on a brighter note, many are optimistic about the show's renewal.

So, will there be Love Alarm Season 3 anytime soon? After the release of Love Alarm Season 2 on Netflix, the audience expectation increased. But it should be noted that Love Alarm has completed the story and there's nothing left to explore in Love Alarm Season 3.

If we scrutinize the plot, the second season follows an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see who might fall in love with them, how their feelings can grow and how the relationship may grow between them in the future.

It ended up by showing Jojo and Hye Young in a stable relationship, leaving no loose ends hanging for the next season. Furthermore, Sun-oh was seen ending up with his new girlfriend Lee Yuk-jo (Kim Si-eun). But it left an untold story between Park Gul-mi (played by Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). Fans are expecting the possibility of Love Alarm Season 3 and to spin over it.

Now, if Love Alarm Season 3 happens in the future then we must wait longer. Firstly, we must go with the time gap between the last two seasons of the k-drama, which was two years. Accordingly, we need to wait for some more time for its release. Secondly, Love Alarm Season 3 is expected to be delayed further for the COVID-19 pandemic which took a toll on the entire entertainment industry worldwide.

However, there is still no official announcement for Love Alarm Season 3.

There are no renewal updates on Love Alarm Season 3 either. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on K-dramas.

