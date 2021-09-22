OTT firm files FIR against piracy of content in Assam

Hyderabad-based streaming platform Reeldrama Production, which offers dedicated Assamese content, on Wednesday said miscreants were engaging in piracy of its programmes, and police complaints have been filed against them.

Addressing a press conference here to launch eight new original productions, Reeldrama Director Kuheli Dasgupta said the OTT (Over-The-Top) company has identified several offenders and it is taking action against them.

''This is a serious issue that we are facing now and it is piracy. Our contents are being pirated and streamed on various unauthorised platforms. It is detrimental to not only the company but the entire Assamese film industry,'' she added.

It has already filed complaints with the Guwahati Police against two identified offenders, Dasgupta said.

''The law-enforcing agencies are taking action. But, we appeal to the people not to encourage piracy. It affects everyone in the society,” she added.

An FIR has been registered at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati under Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the IPC and 66D (cheating by personation via using computer resource) of the IT Act.

The content-mix of Reeldrama, which was rolled out in January this year, includes contemporary and old movies, short films, web series in various genres, and a wide range of shows on music, comedy, poetry, cookery and devotion, it said.

The company had on Wednesday released a new original web series -- ‘Mrityunjoy’, directed by Nanan Pachani.

The OTT platform will soon release seven more original shows.

“Since the commencement of our journey, we are witnessing a solid growth in consumption of Assamese content. We want to offer a platform for Assamese filmmakers to showcase their talent and help them reach out to the worldwide audience through Reeldrama,'' Dasgupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)