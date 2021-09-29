Left Menu

First teaser dropped for Dave Chappelle's sixth Netflix special 'The Closer'

American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has announced his sixth Netflix special 'The Closer', which is set to hit the streaming platform on October 5.

American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has announced his sixth Netflix special 'The Closer', which is set to hit the streaming platform on October 5. According to Variety, in a press release, Netflix hinted that this would be the end of his cycle of Netflix specials, saying, "This stand-up special completes a body of work which includes: 'The Age Of Spin,' 'Deep In The Heart Of Texas,' 'Equanimity,' 'The Bird Revelation' and 'Sticks and Stones.'"

"Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly," Chappelle said at the opening of the teaser, returning to a topic he has visited frequently in his recent standup. He continued, "Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I'm not saying it to be mean: I'm saying it because it's funny." The teaser then serves as a quick greatest hits reel of the previous five specials.

Chappelle has stayed busy during the age of COVID-19, releasing a social commentary-filled YouTube special with Netflix called '8:46'; negotiating for his iconic 'Chappelle's Show' to return to Netflix after contract disputes; and closing out this year's Tribeca Film Festival with his new documentary, 'Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place'. At the June Tribeca premiere, Chappelle reflected on COVID-19. He said, "I drove around today. I was shocked to see streets full again. People living their lives and peeing, like they do in the summertime. I'm so grateful we all survived this, and I'm so sorry for any of you who lost someone or lost something due to this pandemic."

He also urged the audience to "Commit to being kind to one another. They cannot break us apart, no matter what our country says, no matter what any corporation says. We will help each other get through tough times." Chappelle has received five Emmy awards including three for his Netflix comedy special 'Sticks and Stones' and 'Equanimity and The Bird Revelation', and two others for hosting 'Saturday Night Live'.

As per Deadline, the comedian has also received the coveted Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019. (ANI)

