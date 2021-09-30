My Hero Academia Chapter 328 spoilers: How will the heroes use Stain’s intel?

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia's (aka Boku no Hero Academia) Chapter 328 will be released on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The leaks, spoilers and raw scans are expected to be out on Thursday or Friday.

The Heroes are planning for a month to fight against Shigaraki and All For One in My Hero Academia Chapter 328. The chapter will start with the arrival of Hero Killer Stain.

At the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 327, Hawks told Best Jeanist that Stain gave some key intel to All Might. Stain, who later became a hero ally, gave All Might sensitive security information from the prison Tartarus.

My Hero Academia Chapter 328 will show how the heroes will use this intel. Previously we saw OchakoUraraka gave a motivational speech. Deku is willing to take the responsibilities of Quirks, the citizen should not demotivate him. He needs to learn more. The civilians permit Deku to join the U.A High. Now the heroes will focus on planning to deal with Shigaraki and the other villains.

Fans who do not know Japanese have to wait for the manga chapter to be translated to English which is expected to be out within October 2, 2021.

We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 328 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and by confirmed sources.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 328 will be available live to the readers at noon EST on Sunday.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get it for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

