Dermot Mulroney-led thriller 'Breakwater' cast Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn

Actor Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have joined the cast of crime thriller movie Breakwater, starring Dermot Mulroney in the lead role. Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve Goss.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-10-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 10:47 IST
Actor Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have joined the cast of crime thriller movie ''Breakwater'', starring Dermot Mulroney in the lead role. According to Variety, the film is written and directed by James Rowe.

The movie features Mann as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend.

Loose Cannon Pictures is producing the project.

Principal photography is set to start later this week in North Carolina.

