Left Menu

Sushmita Sen reveals why she often says 'Dugga Dugga'

If you are actor Sushmita Sen's fan, then you definitely have an idea about her love for the Bengali phrase 'Dugga Dugga'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:05 IST
Sushmita Sen reveals why she often says 'Dugga Dugga'
Sushmita Sen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

If you are actor Sushmita Sen's fan, then you definitely have an idea about her love for the Bengali phrase 'Dugga Dugga'. On Wednesday, Sushmita took to Instagram and wished everyone a happy Durga Ashtami. She also revealed why she often says 'Dugga Dugga'. According to her, the particular prayer invites Maa Durga's strength.

"Happpyyyyyy Durga Ashtami to you & all your loved ones! This prayer is why I often say #duggadugga . It invites the strength of Maa Durga to come reside in the heart...making way for courage to lead, instead of fear! A journey so profound, it embodies the very essence of transformation!! My Pranaam to all the elders and the tightest hug to the rest of you! #livevictorious #duggadugga. I love you guys," she wrote. Alongside the wishes, Sushmita shared her beautiful selfie.

As per Sushmita's post, it seems like she is avoiding Durga Puja celebrations on a grand scale this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021