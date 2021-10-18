Left Menu

Ronnie Tutt, drummer for Elvis Presley, dies at 83

Legendary drummer Ronnie Tutt is no more. He was 83 when he breathed his last.

18-10-2021
In a Facebook post early Sunday, Ronnie's daughter Terie Tutt shared the news of his demise. She shared that her father died at home surrounded by his family, reports USA Today.

"It's with deep sadness that my family and I share the loss of our beloved dad. The Legendary Drummer, Ronnie Tutt, 'has left the building'," the post read. Ronnie had spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley and also worked with other stars such as Johnny Cash and Stevie Nicks.

In the beloved memory of Ronnie, Elvis Presley Enterprises paid a heartfelt tribute to him. "In addition to being a legendary drummer, he was a good friend to many of us here at Graceland. We enjoyed each time he joined us here to celebrate Elvis Week, Elvis' Birthday and many other special occasions. Ronnie was an amazing ambassador to Elvis' legacy - sharing his memories of working with Elvis with fans - as well as bringing Elvis' music to arenas around the globe through later Elvis in Concert shows and performances," the group said in a statement.

According to reports, Ronnie died of natural causes a few days ago. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

