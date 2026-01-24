Data Security Scandal: Inside Coupang's Probe in South Korea
South Korea's investigation into Coupang, an e-commerce platform, is being treated like any other domestic company's data leak incident, separate from a trade issue. The probe comes after a massive customer data breach affecting over 33 million users, stirring controversy and legal actions.
In a recent development, South Korea has launched an investigation into Coupang, a leading e-commerce platform, following a significant data breach. According to South Korea's top trade envoy, Yeo Han-koo, the probe mirrors those carried out for domestic companies facing similar issues.
Yeo Han-koo conveyed this stance to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the World Economic Forum in Davos, indicating that the scrutiny is separate from any trade-related concerns. In November, Coupang, which makes most of its revenue in Korea, reported a data compromise affecting over 33 million customers.
Critics, including some U.S. lawmakers and investors, allege that the South Korean government is unfairly targeting Coupang. The incident has led to public outrage, an extensive investigation, and several lawsuits against the company, highlighting the growing importance of data security in today's digital economy.
