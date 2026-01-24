Winter Storm Chaos: A Chilling Impact Across the U.S.

In a dramatic turn, a far-reaching winter storm has struck Texas and various parts of the United States, sweeping a trail of snow, ice, and disruptions. This severe weather system has put over 210 million Americans under cold weather warnings, causing a significant impact on travel, schooling, and community activities.

From cancelling weekend flights to shutting down schools across Midwest cities like Chicago, the storm's effects were felt nationwide. The Grand Ole Opry joined many other venues in relocating their scheduled events online, while utility companies brace for potential power outages due to icy conditions affecting trees and power lines.

As freezing temperatures swept south before ascending into the Northeast, states enacted emergency measures—including road salt treatments and National Guard deployments. With utilities and emergency services gearing up for the relentless cold, communal efforts continue as American communities prepare for what's akin to a hurricane's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)