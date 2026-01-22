Left Menu

Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

A U.S. Senate Commerce panel will hold a hearing to address unfair ticketing practices. This includes testimony from Live Nation and Kid Rock, amidst legal actions against Ticketmaster for market monopolization. The hearing will investigate consumer protection issues, involving all-in pricing and recent lawsuits.

The U.S. Senate Commerce panel is set to convene a hearing next week, examining alleged unfair ticketing practices. The panel will feature executives from Live Nation, Ticketmaster's parent company, and entertainer Kid Rock, according to a Senate aide.

Serious legal challenges are underway as the Justice Department along with state attorneys general filed a lawsuit in 2024 against Live Nation Entertainment and its ticket-selling unit, Ticketmaster. The lawsuit accuses them of monopolizing live concert markets, adversely affecting both artists and fans.

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn will preside over the hearing scheduled under the Consumer Protection, Technology, and Data Privacy subcommittee. The focus will not only be on the FTC's lawsuit against Ticketmaster but also on broader consumer protection concerns such as all-in pricing.

