Dia Mirza, R Madhavan celebrate 20 years of 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

Actors Dia Mirza and R Madhavan on Tuesday celebrated the 20-year anniversary of their romantic-drama film ''Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'', which marked the Bollywood debut of the duo.

The Gautham Menon directorial was a remake of the filmmaker's 2001 Tamil movie ''Minnale'', which also starred Madhavan. ''RHTDM'', the popular acronym it is known by, followed the story of Madhav 'Maddy' Shastri (Madhavan) and Reena Malhotra (Mirza) who fall in love days before she is set to to get engaged to Rajeev, played by actor Saif Ali Khan.

Though not a hit upon its release, the film attained a cult status over the years, particularly for the charming chemistry between its leads and performance of its supporting cast -- Anupam Kher, Vrajesh Hirjee and Tannaz Irani.

The film's soundtrack by composer Harris Jayaraj and lyricist Sameer is still one of the most-loved Bollywood albums. ''RHTDM'' was the launchpad for Mirza, who started her acting career a year after winning the title of Miss Asia Pacific International.

The actor said the film proved that if a story is honest, genuine and has ''magic'', then it will definitely find its audience.

''The film has been a huge lesson for me in understanding that sometimes films don't do well at the box office but if they carry a genuinity and honesty and have magic, then it finds their audience, the film and story finds its audience,'' she told PTI.

''The fact that it has gone on to becoming a cult film and has been viewed hundreds of times and people enjoy and create rendition of the songs and identify with the film... I think in so many ways it is a huge reminder that box office does not define story telling and audience love for you. This film is a great example,'' she added.

Madhavan took to Twitter and shared several fan tweets regarding the film. ''RHTDM'' was his Hindi debut, after a string of successful Tamil films like Mani Ratnam's ''Alaipayuthey'' and ''Minnale''.

While the movie still enjoys huge fan following, it has found criticism in the recent years for its idea of romance portrayed through Madhavan's character, labelled by many as ''obsessive and toxic''. Filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani produced the film and to mark the occasion his production banner Pooja Entertainment posted a teaser from the film on the micro-blogging site.

''Kaise main kahu tujhse... 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'. Reliving this classic over and over again. Celebrating #20YearsOfRHTDM,'' the post read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)