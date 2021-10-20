‘Violet Evergarden: The Movie’ premieres on Netflix but fans still awaiting Season 2

The Japanese light novel series, Violet Evergarden that made its debut in 2018 became highly popular with viewers. Since then the admirers are wondering for the next season. However, we are not sure whether there will be Violet Evergarden Season 2.

Meanwhile, Violet Evergarden: The Movie premiered on Netflix on October 13, 2021, and the French version was streamed on November 19, 2021. While the film satiates fans' craving to some extent, they are still waiting for the series, aka Violet Evergarden Season 2. For now, watch the Violet Evergarden: The Movie trailer:

According to reports published last year in several online news portals, Kyoto Animation is working on the scripts. Violet Evergarden Season 2 may drop by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022. The production for Season 2 is halted due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is yet to be announced yet nor canceled, but if we consider all the factors such as its popularity, rating, profitability and reviews, then the series will hit the small screen in the future.

The series tells the story of Auto Memory Dolls. People were initially employed by a scientist named Dr. Orland to assist his blind wife Mollie in writing her novels and later hired by other people who needed their services.

The story follows Violet Evergarden's journey to make her way into society after the war is over. The first season mostly shows Violet on the battlefield. She successfully managed to defeat the enemies without killing them. While trying to adapt herself to society, she is no longer a soldier, and to understand the last words of her guardian and mentor, Major Gilbert had told her "I Love You."

Violet Evergarden series is taken from the Japanese light novel written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. Shinichiro Hatta, Shinichi Nakamura, KazusaUmeda, and Shigeru Saito were the producers of the series.

Right now there is no official confirmation on the making of Violet Evergarden Season 2. But the creators did not cancel it officially. Stay tuned to get more updates.

Also Read: The Last Kingdom Season 5 could show a time jump, know more in detail!