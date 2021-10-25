Left Menu

Neeru Bajwa's sister Rubina Bajwa gets engaged

Punjabi actor Rubina Bajwa, the younger sister of Neeru Bajwa, got engaged recently.

ANI | California | Updated: 25-10-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 10:58 IST
Neeru Bajwa's sister Rubina Bajwa gets engaged
Rubina Bajwa with her beau (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Punjabi actor Rubina Bajwa, the younger sister of Neeru Bajwa, got engaged recently. On Sunday, Rubina took to her Instagram account and posted an adorable picture of her beau Gurbaksh Singh Chahal proposing to her with a ring in his hands.

Describing the special moment, Rubina wrote, "Yes .... Happy, In love, my best friend, Netflix partner, burger cravings, rain, sunshine, 4 am conversations, my home. @gchahal let's get old together." Netizens and actors from Bollywood and Punjab film industry wished the couple by sharing heartfelt congratulatory messages.

"Just so happy," Bhumi Pednekar commented. "Congratulations," singer Jassie Gill commented.

Gurbaksh also shared the happy news on his Instagram handle. "Proposing to the woman of my dreams. Here's to a lifetime full of happiness. I love you @rubina.bajwa. To every year and out," he posted.

Rubina is best known for her films 'Sargi', 'Layiye Je Yaariyan', and 'Munda Hi Chahida' among others. As per Gurbaksh's Instagram handle, he is the chairman and CEO of VendorCloud company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021