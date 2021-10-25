Raya and the Last Dragon 2: Will Disney go for a sequel or spin-off?

After the premiere of Walt Disney's movie Raya and the Last Dragon on March 5, 2021, fans are wondering for the possibility of Raya and the Last Dragon 2. Is the next sequel is really possible?

Raya and the Last Dragon gathered enormous fans globally. It received positive reviews and was critically acclaimed for the animation, visuals, action sequences, characters, voice acting, and messages while drawing some criticism for the lack of actual Southeast Asian representation among the film's voice cast. Will Disney move forward with Raya and the Last Dragon 2?

Although during the announcement of Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney hasn't announced anything on the second movie but based on the positive review and the revenues earned from the first movie, it is likely for the studio to return with the second sequel.

While Kelly Marie Tran was asked by Decider about a sequel or a spin-off movie, she answered, "I would absolutely be interested. I love this world and this character and I have not heard a thing, so I can't tell you. Yeah, I really don't know."

Drawing inspiration from the Southeast Asian cultures, the directors, Don Hall and Carlos López developed a story that introduces the world of Kumandra in the film Raya and the Last Dragon. The movie tells a complete story, with no loose ends. It successfully ends with a peaceful Kumundra. Raya saved Kumandra with her rival Namaari by using the Dragon Gem.

The dragons revived Sisu while everyone reunited with their lost loved ones, including Raya and Chief Benja. Finally, the dragons and the tribes celebrated as the members were brought back together. This means that another follow-up movie is not necessary in terms of the storyline.

However, if Raya and the Last Dragon 2 happen it would bring a new plot with new ideas. Some fans think that the second movie could show Raya and her team traveling to another mystical land. Yet, as the creators are silent on the making of Raya and the Last Dragon 2, it's really hard to predict the release period.

Still, we predict that Disney usually takes five to six years to release a sequel after the originals, and if that happens then Raya and the Last Dragon 2 is expected by 2026 or 2027. In the case of "Wreck-It Ralph" and "Frozen" Disney took six years to release the next sequel.

If Raya and the Last Dragon 2 happens, much of the voiceover artists are expected to return to reprise their roles. That includes Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, and Gemma Chan as Raya, Sisu, and Namaari respectively.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Raya and the Last Dragon 2. Stay tuned to get more information.

