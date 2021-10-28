B'desh minister invites Bengal assembly Speaker to visit his country

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:51 IST
Bangladesh Information Minister M Hasan Mahmud on Thursday invited West Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee to visit his country which is celebrating its golden jubilee year of independence.

Mahmud, who met Banerjee at the assembly here in a 'courtesy visit', said they also discussed economic activities between the two countries.

''I have invited the honourable Speaker to visit Bangladesh during the golden jubilee year of our independence and that of India-Bangladesh friendship,'' the minister told reporters.

To a question, he said the Bangladesh government's Culture Ministry is taking forward conservation work of legendary Bengali film actress Suchitra Sen's ancestral home in the neighbouring country, where a small museum exists.

Sen, who was born in Pabna district of undivided Bengal in 1931, was known for films like 'Devdas' and 'Andhi'. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had condoled her death in 2014.

Mahmud said the Bangladesh government has allowed resumption of hilsa export to India for another 10 days for this year. The minister is on a three-day visit to West Bengal since Tuesday.

