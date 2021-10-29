Pulkit Samrat pens sweetest birthday note for Kriti Kharbanda
Actor Pulkit Samrat penned the sweetest birthday note for his lady love Kriti Kharbanda as she turned a year older on Friday.
Actor Pulkit Samrat penned the sweetest birthday note for his lady love Kriti Kharbanda as she turned a year older on Friday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Pulkit shared a series of pictures from what seems to be the couple's date night.
Enjoying a drink, the duo was all smiles as they posed for the lens. Sharing the picture with the birthday girl, Pulkit wrote, "Happy B'Day my love! I love turnin' life's bitter, sweet and sour into a cocktail and enjoy them together!! Here's to many more."
The post received thousands of hearts within a few hours of being shared. Fans and fellow celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and left a string of heart emoticons for the couple. Kriti also replied to Pulkit by writing, "Pagla! I love you!" in the comments section.
For the unversed, Kriti and Pulkit who starred together in 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Pagalpanti' and the recently-released 'Taish', have been dating since last year. The couple also spent the lockdown together and have been sharing loved-up pictures with each other on their social media handles. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
