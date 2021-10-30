Left Menu

Daisy Ridley to lead sci-fi thriller 'Mind Fall'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-10-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 10:40 IST
Daisy Ridley to lead sci-fi thriller 'Mind Fall'
Daisy Ridley Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Daisy Ridley is set to headline ''Mind Fall'', the upcoming sci-fi thriller movie.

The feature film will be directed by French filmmaker Mathieu Kassovitz from a script penned by ''The Imitation Game'' scribe Graham Moore.

As per Deadline, ''Mind Fall'' is set in a near-future London where through the use of illegal technology people are able to remove memories from someone's mind and implant them into another.

These memories or ''mems'' have become the hottest drug on the black market as people are willing to pay top dollar to bind memories to themselves, making it indistinguishable between what events they themselves lived and what they implanted.

Ridley will star as Ardis Varnado, a top trafficker of mems while also a struggling addict who gets high on their own supply. When Varnado is accused of murdering one of her clients, she sets out to figure out what truly happened and clear her name. The film will be produced by Jeff Robinov and John Graham of Studio 8.

Ridley, who found global fame after Rey in three ''Star Wars'' movies, most recently featured in ''Chaos Walking'', opposite Tom Holland.

She is currently working on filmmaker Neil Burger's ''The Marsh King's Daughter''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021