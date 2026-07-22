Trade Tensions Overshadow Gordie Howe Bridge Celebration

Canada has canceled a joint celebration with the U.S. for the Gordie Howe International Bridge opening, citing trade threats from President Donald Trump. Canadian Infrastructure Ministry spokesperson Jenna Ghassabeh announced the decision, highlighting the inappropriateness of such a celebration given the current trade tensions.

The $4.7-billion bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, is set to open on July 27. A ceremony planned for July 24 with both American and Canadian officials has been canceled. Canada will instead mark the occasion internally, following Trump's announcement of tariffs on Canadian imports.

President Trump's tariffs affect Canadian cars, alcohol, and dairy goods, citing unfair practices. This backdrop led to the cancellation, despite a recent U.S.-Canada agreement on bridge tolls. The new bridge aims to alleviate congestion on the Ambassador Bridge, a significant trade route.