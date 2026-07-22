Chile's Economic Reinvention: A Key Reform in the Copper Giant's Future

Chile’s lower house has approved a major reform bill pivotal to President Jose Antonio Kast's plans to enhance investment in the nation, the leading global copper producer.

The 'Law for National Reconstruction and Economic and Social Development,' approved with the Chamber of Deputies accepting most Senate amendments, advances to a congressional committee. The bill modifies numerous laws and decrees, a keystone in Kast's agenda to fortify public finances via deregulation and conducive policies.

Designed to reduce corporate taxes by 2029 and offer investment stability, it faces potential hurdles, including possible legislative vetoes and judicial challenges, all while receiving backing from prominent business groups despite environmentalists' criticisms.