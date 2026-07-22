Escalating Ties: U.S. Allies with Vectus Global Amid Haitian Unrest

U.S. security officials are planning closer collaboration with Vectus Global, a private military company headed by Erik Prince, which has been operational in Haiti since March 2025. This move comes as rights organizations voice alarm over civilian casualties linked to drone strikes conducted by the firm.

Human Rights Watch reports that between March 2025 and January 2026, 1,243 people were killed in 141 drone operations, including civilians. Colonel Justin Gorkowski of the U.S. Department of Defense indicates that Haiti's Task Force, collaborating with the Gang Suppression Force, will soon formalize its partnership with Vectus Global by embedding a Task Force officer in their operations.

Despite concerns over the lethal force and the rising death toll, the U.S. and other international partners maintain that substantial oversight exists. As Haiti grapples with worsening security, the operation aims to displace gang proliferation outside of Port-au-Prince, while facing criticism over the collateral damage inflicted upon civilian populations.