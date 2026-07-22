Global Markets Surge Amid Oil Price Rally and Tech Rebound

Global stock markets experienced a significant uptick on Tuesday, with notable gains in technology and chipmaker stocks. This surge coincided with a sharp increase in oil prices, reaching a five-week high amid escalating tensions in the Iran conflict.

Despite persistent geopolitical concerns, investors are strategically focusing on corporate earnings due this week, including reports from tech giants such as Intel and Alphabet. The positive sentiment in markets is further bolstered by the anticipation surrounding the Artificial Intelligence (AI) trade, as analysts watch closely to see if the industry's earnings meet the soaring expectations.

In the broader market, European stocks also saw gains, led by advances in technology and mining sectors. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields reached a two-month high, influenced by speculations of potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve later this year as inflation concerns persist.