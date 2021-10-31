Krystle D'Souza joins 'Visfot' cast

Actor Krystle D'Souza has boarded the cast of Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan's upcoming thriller movie ''Visfot''.

Director of the film Kookie Gulati, known for helming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ''The Big Bull'', announced D'Souza's casting on Instagram.

''Yet another explosive addition to an already visfotic line-up! We welcome Miss dynamite herself, @krystledsouza to team #Visfot,'' the post read.

Backed by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, ''Visfot'' is the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film ''Rock, Paper, Scissors''.

It reunites Khan and Deshmukh after the 2007 comedy ''Heyy Babyy''.

According to the makers, the film ''thrives on the collision between Mumbai's stark contrasts - the chawls of Dongri and the highrises.'' ''Visfot'', which marks Khan's return to the screen after the 2010 film ''Dulha Mil Gaya'', went on floors earlier this month. D'Souza, best known for TV shows ''Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'' and ''Ekk Nayi Pehchaan'', was last seen in the 2021 mystery thriller film ''Chehre'' with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

