Sweet Home Season 2: Despite several cliffhangers to be solved, why Netflix is still silent on it?

After the super success of the K-drama Sweet Home, many fans are waiting eagerly for its second season, as the series has left them with many questions. After the debut season dropped its final episode in December, a rumor circulated that Sweet Home Season 2 will commence filming in December 2021.

A report posted in July also claimed that the second season will have Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook and Lee Si Young in the cast. However, Netflix has recently dismissed those reports. In response to the reports, Netflix commented," Nothing is confirmed."

More recently, a report published on the South Korean portal, JTBC claimed that Netflix has already started preparations for the second season of the South Korean drama. Furthermore, the report also claimed that Netflix finalized the actors and actresses for the upcoming Sweet Home season.

While these reports are more like rumors, many of which Netflix rubbished earlier, one legitimate question that keeps coming back about Sweet Home Season 2 is whether the second season would ever be made. Many assume that Netflix is working secretly on the second run of the K-drama. But it's hard to guess what the streamer is planning for Sweet Home Season 2.

Although the streamer has yet to renew Sweet Home for Season 2, there is an intense possibility of the renewal of the K-drama, as the first season of Sweet Home left several spine-chilling cliffhangers to be solved in Season 2. Plus, Netflix usually takes time to announce the next season until they get good feedback on the first season's performance.

Sweet Home is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. It follows the story of Cha Hyun-soo, who decided to leave his home and move into an apartment. Soon after, monsters begin trying to wipe out humanity. People inside the apartment are trapped inside the building, realizing that monsters are lurking everywhere outside. Hyun-soo and other residents shield themselves inside the building in hopes of surviving as long as they could.

If the series happens in the future, it is likely that most of the stars including Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, and Lee Do-hyun will return in Sweet Home Season 2. Some new actors might also be added to the K-drama.

