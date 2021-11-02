Into the Night Season 3: Is it on Netflix’s list of series to be renewed?

Since the Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi drama, Into the Night Season 2 has dropped on September 8, fans are wondering about the third season. The second run surpassed viewers' expectations and received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. So, will Netflix come with "Into the Night" Season 3?

Although there is no official confirmation on the third season yet, we should wait for some time. Netflix usually won't renew a show until it gets complete feedback on the current season's performance. So, a little delay is definitely a de facto norm. On top of that, expect further delays due to the impact of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry. If we consider all those factors, Netflix definitely is well within its ambit in terms of timeframe for announcing "Into the Night" Season 3.

In general, we can expect the creators to come with "Into the Night" Season 3 if only to resolve the cliffhangers left at the end of the second season.

If Netflix comes with the Belgian series "Into the Night" Season 3, most of the main cast would likely return from the previous season. The series stars Pauline Etienne, Mehmet Kurtulus, and Laurent Capelluto.

In the second season, the remaining survivors secure their path to a NATO bunker, where they seek refuge from the deadly rays of the sun. Continuing their quest for survival with the military members in the bunker, they attempt to manage a brewing conflict and find a solution to the diminished supply of resources. But are they all really safe? Only time will tell.

The series was created by Jason George who is also credited as an executive producer of the series alongside, D.J. Talbot, Tomek Baginski and Jacek Dukaj. "Into the Night" is inspired by the 2015 Polish science fiction novel The Old Axolotl by Jacek Dukaj. It is Netflix's first Belgian original series.

Currently, there are no more updates on the series. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Belgian series.

