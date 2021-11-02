Left Menu

Shincheonji Church of Jesus Hosting Seminars on the Book of Revelation.

The mysteries of the Bible were not known when the book of Revelation was written but is known only by the one who heard and saw all the events of the book when the record of prophecy is fulfilled in reality. Within first two days of the seminar series, the YouTube views of Chairman Lees seminar on chapter 1 of Revelation exceeded 300,000 worldwide, including 5,000 views from Christian leaders.As of August, 25 African churches with 10,000 members signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus after watching the seminars.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the 18th of October to the 27th of December, Shincheonji Church of Jesus (SCJ), the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony is hosting a round of weekly seminars titled ''Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation, God's New Covenant'' every Monday and Thursday at 10AM KST via YouTube (https://bit.ly/scjseminar). The purpose of these seminars is just as the chairman of SCJ has said, ''The meanings of the prophecy (of Revelation) and what is fulfilled in reality according to the prophecy is what I am making known to the churches, worldwide, today.'' SCJ believes that Revelation has prophesied about the future of the Christian world with apocalyptic warnings after the first coming of Jesus. Chairman Lee emphasized that all teachings in these seminars are in accordance with the words of the Bible, which is ''to give you this testimony for the churches'' by ''the one who heard and saw''. According to his explanation, the purpose of these seminars and the key to understanding the book of Revelation begins with the meaning of revelation; that is ''to open and to show (what was sealed and unseen)''. The mysteries of the Bible were not known when the book of Revelation was written but is known only by ''the one who heard and saw all the events of the book when the record of prophecy is fulfilled in reality.'' Within first two days of the seminar series, the YouTube views of Chairman Lee's seminar on chapter 1 of Revelation exceeded 300,000 worldwide, including 5,000 views from Christian leaders.

As of August, 25 African churches with 10,000 members signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus after watching the seminars. An additional 18 churches will sign MOUs to emphasize the importance of understanding the era we live in and the value of the improving one's life of faith.

