Jenna Dewan to reprise her role for fourth season of 'The Rookie'

Actor Jenna Dewan has been promoted to play her role as Bailey Nune for the current fourth season of ABC cop drama 'The Rookie'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:18 IST
Jenna Dewan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Jenna Dewan has been promoted to play her role as Bailey Nune for the current fourth season of ABC cop drama 'The Rookie'. Dewan who plays firefighter Bailey Nune in the ABC cop drama 'The Rookie', will be seen reprising the role for the fourth season of the drama, as per Deadline.

For the unversed, as per the outlet, 'The Rookie' creator-showrunner Alexi Hawley hinted at his plan for Dewan to stick around when she was the first cast in the season 3 finale. "We couldn't really do a ton of love interest stuff during the middle of the pandemic, but at the end of the day it felt like, 'Let's find him, somebody, to potentially take us into next season'. And Jen is really special, and I love the character," he said in an interview last May.

Fun and unpredictable with a subversive sense of humour, Dewan as Bailey was asked out by Nolan (Nathan Fillion) after their sweet meeting in the season 3 finale. The actor appeared in four of the first six episodes of the ABC series. Dewan herself confirmed the news on her Instagram handle by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set of the show last week.

'The Rookie' last week became the first show to ban live gunfire onset following the recent fatal shooting accident on the movie 'Rust' where a cinematographer named Halyna Hutchins died after lead actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a revolver while rehearsing a 'Rust' scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico. (ANI)

