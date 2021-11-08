Stranger Things Season 4: New trailer & episode titles prove it’s going to be a terrifying season

Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 is likely to come in the summer of 2022. Although the exact release date is yet to be revealed, fans now have a ballpark timeframe to look forward to. The streaming recently tweeted the episode titles of the upcoming season, along with a teaser video and an announcement that Stranger Things 4 is "premiering' in Summer 2022.

Netflix unveiled a fourth teaser trailer for the Stranger Things Season 4 named "Welcome to California." The caption is said from the viewpoint of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is writing a letter to Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) from California. Now he stays with Byers family. In the letter, she writes that everything is fine in California. She even likes school and makes lots of friends but she can't wait for spring break. Eleven concludes, "We will have the best spring break ever."

Just after that, the trailer shows how horrible the spring break could be with eerie dolls, gunshots, soldiers, skidding cars, helicopters, Humvees, a big explosion, and what seems like two secret agents holding onto Eleven.

In the last season, we saw Byers' family and Eleven shifting their location, Hopper's perceived death and Eleven being adopted by Joyce Byers and relocating with her new family out of state. Watch the trailer below.

Although Stranger Things Season 4 is coming three years on from the last installment, the story will start a year later in spring 1986.

The titles for Stranger Things Season 4 are as follows:

"Chapter One: The Hellfire Club"

"Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse"

"Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero"

"Chapter Four: Dear Billy"

"Chapter Five: The Nina Project"

"Chapter Six: The Dive"

"Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab"

"Chapter Eight: Papa"

"Chapter Nine: The Piggyback"

The show's main cast will continue to consist of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Cara Buono.

The good news is that Stranger Things Season 4 has wrapped up filming in September. The series star Finn Wolfhard has warned that Stranger Things Season 4 will be yet another terrifying season. In an interview with Apple Music's Matt Wilkinson Show, Finn Wolfhard said, "We say it every year like, 'This season's scarier. This season's scarier'. This season is like truly messed up, and it's going to freak people out a lot."

He added: "You know [creators] the Duffer Brothers are doing things that people haven't seen before in the show, which is really refreshing because if the show has been going on for as long as it has, you want people to still care."

Stranger Things 4, is scheduled to be released worldwide exclusively via Netflix's streaming service in 2022. The series will contain nine episodes. It has been produced by the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson.

Stay tuned for more updates!

