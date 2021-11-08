PM congratulates J-K people as Srinagar joins UNESCO creative cities network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir over Srinagar joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network with a special mention for its craft and folk art, and said it is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of the city.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was among 49 cities worldwide to join the UNESCO creative cities network (UCCN) on Monday.

The 49 cities were added to the network of 246 cities following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, in recognition of ''their commitment to placing culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices''.

''Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

''It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

