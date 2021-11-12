Left Menu

Prateik Babbar-starrer 'Cobalt Blue' to release on Netflix on Dec 3

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 13:56 IST
Prateik Babbar-starrer 'Cobalt Blue' to release on Netflix on Dec 3
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Streaming platform Netflix on Friday announced their upcoming film "Cobalt Blue" starring Prateik Babbar will release on December 3.

Billed as a captivating drama, the film is set in the early 90s and explores the various shades of relationship and love, Netflix said in a statement.

It follows an unconventional narrative based on a best-selling novel of the same name, the film reels off the story of a brother and sister who fall in love with the same man and how their family is shattered by the ensuing events, the official logline read. ''Cobalt Blue'' is directed and written by award-winning director Sachin Kundalkar of ''Nirop'' and ''Gandha'' fame. He is also the author of the novel.

The movie also stars Neelay Mehendale and Anjali Sivaraman and is produced by Open Air Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

