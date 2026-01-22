Left Menu

Hollywood Legal Drama: Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni

A legal battle ensues between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over alleged harassment on the set of 'It Ends With Us.' Lively accuses Baldoni of creating a toxic work environment and unnecessary sexual content. As the case heads to trial, Hollywood remains captivated by the unfolding drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a high-profile Hollywood legal drama, Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director in the 2024 film 'It Ends With Us,' alleging harassment and a toxic work environment.

During a hearing on Thursday, Baldoni's legal team urged a federal judge to dismiss the case, arguing that Lively's claims were based on 'petty slights' and lacked substantial evidence. The case has enthralled the entertainment world, with big names like Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift being indirectly involved.

The gripping case is set to go to trial on May 18, with Lively seeking damages for harassment and civil rights violations while Baldoni denies the allegations, countering that Lively's public accusations have damaged his reputation.

