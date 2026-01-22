Hollywood Legal Drama: Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni

In a high-profile Hollywood legal drama, Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director in the 2024 film 'It Ends With Us,' alleging harassment and a toxic work environment.

During a hearing on Thursday, Baldoni's legal team urged a federal judge to dismiss the case, arguing that Lively's claims were based on 'petty slights' and lacked substantial evidence. The case has enthralled the entertainment world, with big names like Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift being indirectly involved.

The gripping case is set to go to trial on May 18, with Lively seeking damages for harassment and civil rights violations while Baldoni denies the allegations, countering that Lively's public accusations have damaged his reputation.