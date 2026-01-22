Left Menu

YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey Program

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticized Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu for taking credit for a land resurvey program initiated by YSRCP between 2019-2024. Reddy accuses Naidu of altering the program's details for political gain, as tensions rise ahead of the 2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:18 IST
YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, accusing him of 'credit chori' over the state's land resurvey program. Speaking at the party's central office in Tadepalli, Reddy vehemently claimed that the initiative was conceived during his extensive 3,600-km padayatra.

The program, officially known as 'YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam', was reportedly launched as a solution to grievances voiced by farmers along Reddy's campaign trail. The initiative, costing Rs 6,000 crore and said to be influenced by advanced western technologies, aimed to conduct a comprehensive land survey, the first since the British era.

Reddy further alleged that after assuming power, Naidu merely altered cosmetic aspects of the program while usurping credit. Political tensions flared with accusations of misinformation campaigns orchestrated by Naidu to sway voters ahead of the 2024 elections, highlighting a deepening political divide in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

