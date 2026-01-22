Left Menu

Diplomatic Tango: UK and Denmark Navigate Arctic Tensions

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen praised UK PM Keir Starmer for his pragmatic approach amid US threats to annex Greenland. Averted through diplomacy, the crisis highlighted European unity. An Arctic security focus emerged, supported by NATO, while the UK declined joining Trump's Board of Peace over concerns about Putin's involvement.

Updated: 22-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:16 IST
In the wake of US President Donald Trump's threats to annex Greenland, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed gratitude towards UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for Britain's 'strong support' during these challenging times. The diplomatic tension was eased following Trump's reluctance to proceed with a trade war, which would have included additional tariffs on British exports.

Frederiksen lauded Starmer's calm and pragmatic approach in tackling the crisis, emphasizing European solidarity as crucial during the ordeal. This sense of unity allowed for discussions on Arctic security, aiming to ensure safety in the region despite its remoteness. Frederiksen's commentary was complemented by references to British diplomacy being likened to having a reflective cup of tea.

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper addressed concerns surrounding Trump's proposed Board of Peace, declining participation due to its broad legal implications and Russian President Vladimir Putin's involvement. A gathering at Davos, Switzerland, established this initiative, but the UK remains cautious given ongoing tensions over Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

