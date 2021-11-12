One Ordinary Day’s main poster released, Kim Soo Hyun & Cha Seung Won look intriguing

Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won's new K-drama, 'One Ordinary Day' has already got its premiere date. The series is set to release on Coupang Play on November 27, 2021.

On November 11, the main poster of the K-drama has been released by Coupang Play. The poster shows Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won. Newly released stills depict the moment Kim Soo Hyun is behind the bar and meets his lawyer Cha Seung Won. Both actors are looking intense in the poster.

The South Korean drama One Ordinary Day is the remake of BBC's Criminal Justice written by Peter Moffat. The lead stars are Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won. Lee Myung Woo is the director of the series. One Ordinary Day will explore the criminal justice system through the story of two men who are embroiled in the murder of a woman.

Kim Hyun Soo (portrayed by Kim Soo Hyun) is a college student whose life turns upside down when he unexpectedly becomes the key suspect of the murder case. He is a person who uses evil to survive in a selfish and ruthless world. Shin Joong Han (Cha Seung Won) is a lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo. He will show him how to face the absurdity of the justice system.

Recently, the makers have released a new teaser of One Ordinary Day showing Shin Joong Han meets Kim Hyun Soo in jail and advises him to not open his mouth about "what happened in that night."

"Hyun Soo, starting from now on, don't say a single word about what happened that night. Ever." The promo also shows a glimpse of the murder scene. Kim Hyun Soo is nervous and says, "But you need to know the truth."

Shin Joong Han said, "The truth? You know, if you obsess over that truth of yours, you won't be able to get anything done."

The clip ends with Kim Hyun Soo asking hesitantly, "The girl… did she die?" Watch the teaser trailer below:

