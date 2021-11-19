Left Menu

Christoph Waltz to star in dark comedy series 'The Consultant'

Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz has been roped in to play a pivotal role in a new series 'The Consultant'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 09:21 IST
Christoph Waltz to star in dark comedy series 'The Consultant'
Christoph Waltz (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz has been roped in to play a pivotal role in a new series 'The Consultant'. The upcoming project, from 'Servant' creator Tony Basgallop, MGM Television and Amazon Studios, is described as a darkly comedic workplace thriller that explores a sinister relationship between boss and employee, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Consultant' is inspired by a 2015 novel of the same title by Bentley Little. Waltz won Oscars in 2010 and 2013 for his roles in Quentin Tarantino's 'Inglourious Basterds' and 'Django Unchained'. His recent work projects include Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch', 'No Time to Die' and 'Alita: Battle Angel'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

