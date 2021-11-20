Left Menu

As 'Mismatched' completes one year, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli share peek into season 2

As the popular web show 'Mismatched' completes a year since its release on Saturday, lead cast members Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli shared a sneak peek of the show's upcoming season two.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 15:11 IST
Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the popular web show 'Mismatched' completes a year since its release on Saturday, lead cast members Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli shared a sneak peek of the show's upcoming season two. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared pictures from the next season of various members of the cast including Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, and Muskkaan Jaferi.

He added the caption, "One year of living the most beautiful characters. Can't wait for you to see season 2. Here's a peek. Happy one year, Mismatched!" Fans flooded the post with excitement-filled comments.

"OMG Dimple and Rishi," a fan wrote. "Excited for S2," another added.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the first season of the Netflix teen romance revolves around Rishi (Rohit), who is in search of his happily ever after, and Dimple (Prajakta), who dreams of being a tech-wizard. (ANI)

