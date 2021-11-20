Who will direct if The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is renewed? What more we know!

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place? The eighth season concluded on March 10, 2017, and aired with 16 episodes. Although we know that the ninth season is uncertain, still some series aficionados continue to believe that it will happen in the future.

Earlier news broke out that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec would direct The Vampire Diaries Season 9. But later Plec stated that she would not work in Vampire Diaries anymore as, according to her, the eighth season ended the series.

Nina Dobrev declined to reprise her role as Elena if The Vampire Diaries returns with Season 9. Not only Nina Dobrev, but Ian Somerhalder also refused to return to the series as Damon Salvatore in the future. The former romantic link between them is believed as the main reason behind their refusal to the series.

"The greatest honor you can have as a storyteller in the business of television is to be able to make those decisions with your peers and your fellow storytellers and we have all discussed it and we have made the decision that this is it. This is going to be the final season. It's bittersweet and emotional and we're going to be crying about this in a few minutes. You guys stuck with us. You guys have been with us for this run, and it's a beautiful run," Julie Plec addressed to The Vampire Diaries' fans.

The previous season was completed with the death of Stefan. Damon was reunited with the love of his life. In the last moments of the episode, Elena writes in her journal "I Was Feeling Epic," and she went to medical school. After returning and Elena and Damon lived a long and happy life together.

The previous season also showed conflicts between both the brothers regarding life. Katherine caused havoc in Mystic Falls that probably is over in exchange for Stefen's sacrifice.

However, Plec discredited all rumors related to the making of Season 9 of The Vampire Diaries. She insisted with her statement that the previous season ended the series.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 seems to be impossible in the future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

