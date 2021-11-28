Brian May says his words were "subtly twisted" to suggest unfriendliness towards trans people

Left Menu

Brian May, guitarist for the British rock band Queen, has explained that his words were "subtly twisted" to suggest he is unfriendly toward the trans community during a recent interview at an event in London.

Brian May, guitarist for the British rock band Queen, has explained that his words were "subtly twisted" to suggest he is unfriendly toward the trans community during a recent interview at an event in London. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brian took to Instagram and wrote, "Yes - I was ambushed and completely stitched up by a journalist at the recent ITV event. And it's led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I'm unfriendly to trans people. Nothing could be further from the truth. My words were subtly twisted."

On November 23, speaking to a news outlet May seemed to criticize the Brit Awards, U.K.'s biggest music event, for removing separate male and female categories for the solo artist prizes. This move was, according to organizers, aimed at rewarding artists "solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them."

Referencing the change, May told the outlet, "It's a decision that has been made without enough thought. A lot of things work quite well and can be left alone. I get so sick of people trying to change things without thinking of the long-term consequences. Some of these things are an improvement, some of them are not." He talked about Queen and how the band would struggle to be relevant today for their lack of diversity, and how such things shouldn't matter. "Freddie came from Zanzibar, he wasn't British, he wasn't white as such - nobody cares, nobody ever, ever discussed it."

May continued in his interview with the outlet and said, "He was a musician, he was our friend, he was our brother. We didn't have to stop and think: 'Ooh, now, should we work with him? Is he the right colour? Is he the right sexual proclivity?' None of that happened, and now I find it frightening that you have to be so calculating about everything." As per The Hollywood Reporter, May added, "[Queen] would be forced to have people of different colours and different sexes and we would have to have a trans [person]. You know life doesn't have to be like that. We can be separate and different."

On Instagram, May apologized to "anyone who has been hurt by the stories" and emphasized that his heart is "open as always to humans of all colours, all creeds, all sexes and sexualities, all shapes and sizes - and all creatures. We all deserve respect and an equal place in this world." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

