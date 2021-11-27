Left Menu

Now, We Are Breaking Up Episode 6: Will Yoon Jae Gook make an emotional connection with Ha Yeong Eun?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-11-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 10:56 IST
Image Credit: Now, We Are Breaking Up / SBS TV
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Now, We Are Breaking Up is an amazing Korean romantic drama of love and breakup. It illustrates the present scenario in the context of the fashion industry. Ha Yeong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) is a beautiful, trendy team leader of the design department of a fashion company called 'The One.' Yoon Jae Gook (Jang Ki Yong) is a rich freelance photographer.

It already airs five episodes and Now, We Are Breaking Up Episode 6 is set to be released on November 27, 2021, on SBS TV. The show is available to watch every weekend (i.e., Fridays and Saturdays only).

Lastly, Ha YeongEun heard from Yoon Jae Gook that his older brother, Yoon Soo Wan (Shin Dong Wook) died 10 years ago.

For the past 10 years, Ha Yeong Eun was missing her brother but did not know about his death. Yoon Jae Gook wants to build a relationship with Ha Yeong Eun, but the young lady tries to avoid him, except meeting him in the workplace.

Now, We Are Breaking Up Episode 5 shows Yoon Jae Gook trying to get closer to Ha Yeong Eun. He wants to build a good relationship with Ha Yeong Eun outside their workplace.

Now, We Are Breaking Up Episode 6 will come with an interesting turning point to their relationship. Will Yoon Jae Gook get success to make a personal and emotional connection with Ha Yeong Eun? Fans have to wait to see what 'Now We Are Breaking Up' Episode 6 has in store.

Apart from Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong, the other actors include Choi Hee Seo, Kim Joo Hun, Park Hyo Joo, and Yoon Na Moo are in the main roles.

SBS TV's Now, We Are Breaking Up Episode 6 will be out on November 27 at 10 p.m. KST and will be also available with English subtitles on Viki.

