Left Menu

First accuser takes stand in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-abuse trial

An accuser of Ghislaine Maxwell - a woman known by the pseudonym Jane - began testifying in the British socialite's sex-abuse trial in Manhattan on Tuesday. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-abuse charges.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 01:05 IST
First accuser takes stand in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-abuse trial

An accuser of Ghislaine Maxwell - a woman known by the pseudonym Jane - began testifying in the British socialite's sex-abuse trial in Manhattan on Tuesday. Maxwell, 59, faces sex trafficking and other charges for allegedly recruiting and grooming Jane and three other underage girls for deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers have said she is being scapegoated for Epstein's alleged crimes.

Jane testified that she met Epstein in 1994 when she was 14 years old and had sexual contact with him multiple times while she was 14. Maxwell was in the room on some of those occasions, Jane said. When asked by Assistant U.S. District Attorney Alison Moe whether she could identify Maxwell in the courtroom, Jane pointed toward the defendant and said, "Right there in the corner wearing sort of a beige turtleneck."

In opening statements, a defense attorney for Maxwell described Jane as a talented singer who received Epstein's financial assistance. The attorney said Jane never accused Maxwell of wrongdoing before Epstein died, and told the jury to listen for "internal inconsistencies" in Jane's testimony. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-abuse charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021